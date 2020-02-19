BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE

BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE

MARGARET L. SMITH

Feb. 19, 1937 - Mar. 18, 1999

Tonight the stars are gleaming

Upon a lonely grave,

Where sleeps one

Without dreaming

The one we lost but could not save.

The rolling streams of life pass on,

But still the vacant chair,

Recalls the smile, the love,

the voice, of the one who

once sat there.

LOVE AND MISSED BY:

Husband Loran & Family

"2020"

