BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE
MARGARET L. SMITH
Feb. 19, 1937 - Mar. 18, 1999
Tonight the stars are gleaming
Upon a lonely grave,
Where sleeps one
Without dreaming
The one we lost but could not save.
The rolling streams of life pass on,
But still the vacant chair,
Recalls the smile, the love,
the voice, of the one who
once sat there.
LOVE AND MISSED BY:
Husband Loran & Family
"2020"
