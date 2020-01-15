BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE
WILLIAM E. "BUD" MOYER
1927-2009
Your birthday always brought us warmth
Amid the winter chill
And now it prompts your memory back
We know it always will
Ten years, plus one, could scarcely dim
The image of your smile
We'll hold that vision in our hearts
Persevering through life's trial
How sweet to hear your voice once more,
Note that twinkle in your eye
But should our lives so worthy prove
We'll share it by and by
...wife, Fran; daughter, Becky; son, Ben; grandkids, Colleen, Aaron; great-granddaughter, Safari
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.