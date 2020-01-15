BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE

BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE

WILLIAM E. "BUD" MOYER

1927-2009

Your birthday always brought us warmth

Amid the winter chill

And now it prompts your memory back

We know it always will

Ten years, plus one, could scarcely dim

The image of your smile

We'll hold that vision in our hearts

Persevering through life's trial

How sweet to hear your voice once more,

Note that twinkle in your eye

But should our lives so worthy prove

We'll share it by and by

...wife, Fran; daughter, Becky; son, Ben; grandkids, Colleen, Aaron; great-granddaughter, Safari

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.