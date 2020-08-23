BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE
FOR
STEPHANIE LYNN
SANTELLO
Who passed away
March 22nd, 1996 &
who would be celebrating her 41st birthday today.
Happy Birthday, Steph!
Love Mom, Dad, Stacy, Ed, Carson, Isabella, Grayson
& Abigail
Sunday, August 23, 2020
Updated: August 23, 2020 @ 4:30 pm
