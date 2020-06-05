BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE
FOR MY HUSBAND
RONNIE HONSAKER
June 5
As I opened my eyes this morning,
I looked to the Heavens above
And whispered, "Happy Birthday,"
And send you all my love.
Loving You Always,
Eleanor
Friday, June 5, 2020 7:19 AM
Updated: June 5, 2020 @ 7:13 am
