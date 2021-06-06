BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE
FOR MY HUSBAND
RONNIE HONSAKER
June 5
I don't need to worry,
how your birthday was spent
Cause you're safe in Heaven
where my wishes are sent.
Love and miss you a
little more each day,
Eleanor
Monday, June 7, 2021 1:14 AM
Updated: June 7, 2021 @ 12:50 am
