BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE
FOR MY WIFE
PATRICIA KAPOLKA
Who would have celebrated her birthday December 1st
So many things have happened since you were called away.
So many things to share with you had you been left to stay.
Everyday in some small way,
memories of you come our way.
Though absent you are ever near,
Still missed, loved, always dear.
Sadly Missed and Loved
by Husband, Raymond (Rex)
