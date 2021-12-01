BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE

BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE

FOR MY WIFE

PATRICIA KAPOLKA

Who would have celebrated her birthday December 1st

So many things have happened since you were called away.

So many things to share with you had you been left to stay.

Everyday in some small way,

memories of you come our way.

Though absent you are ever near,

Still missed, loved, always dear.

Sadly Missed and Loved

by Husband, Raymond (Rex)

