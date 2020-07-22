BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE
RITA MARTELLI
I think about you always
I think about you still
You have never been forgotten
And you never will.
Loving you always,
forgetting you never.
Linda, Carrie, Lisa,
Dominic, Giana and families
Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Updated: July 22, 2020 @ 7:51 pm
