Who was killed 32 years ago on
October 2nd, 1988.
Our child was here for 20 years
and we feel he's always near.
Remember his smile & his
presence. Look up & wish Danny
a happy 53rd birthday today.
Your are in our hearts
always & forever.
Mom & Dad
Wednesday, May 12, 2021 7:49 AM
