BIRTHDAY WISHES FOR OUR BELOVED SON
DANNY EVANS
Who was killed 34 years ago on
October 2nd, 1988.
& who would have turned 54 today
Have a wonderful, heavenly
birthday, Danny. Loving & missing you always & forever!
Mom & Dad
Your are in our hearts
always & forever.
