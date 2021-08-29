The family of Janice Black Novak wishes to extend our heartfelt
gratitude to the people of
Brownsville for the outpouring of love and support to our family
during our time of grief. A special thank you to Bonnie Zolsky, her Brownsvile mother, and her family.
The Patrick Black Family
