CARD OF THANKS
The family of Gregory Dennis
(Putty) would like to thank the
family and friends who were there for us in our time of grief. I hope he knew how much love there was for him. Thanks for the beautiful cards, food and gifts. A special thanks to Lantz Funeral Home, Rev. Bishop Leonard Tucker, and Mt. Rose Church. Greatly appreciated!
Sincerely, Janaia Dennis &
The Williams Family
