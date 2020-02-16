CARD OF THANKS
The family of Richard W. Pepe would like to thank all our family and friends who provided us with your support and love at the
passing of our son, husband,
father and brother. To those who visited the funeral home to offer their condolences; our wonderful neighbors on "the hill",
the McFadden, Stump,
and Rockwell families;
Aunts Mary Ann and Chrissy and Uncle Jim; our friends at El Patron Restaurant; and those who donated the food, flowers, monetary and spiritual gifts, we thank you. Thanks to the medical and nursing staff of 5D, UPMC Presbyterian for their compassionate care and
expertise; and the Whitmarsh
Funeral Home for Dean's
professional and caring
guidance through this difficult time.
Wife Sherry and daughter,
Texas, parents Harry and Evelyn Pepe, brothers Christopher
and Harry, Jr.
