CARD OF THANKS

The family of Raekwon Stevenson wish to extend our heartfelt thanks for the love and thoughtfulness shown to us during the passing of our beloved Raekwon.

The Mt. Sinai Baptist Church,

The Youghiogheny Western Baptist Association and their Kitchen

Committee, The William R. Taylor Funeral Home and staff in Monessen for such a professional job. All of the contributions and all of the acts of kindness will be remembered always.

Vaughn Stevenson, Carla and

Demond Michaux and Family.

