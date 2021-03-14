CARD OF THANKS

FRED (JIM) TOBIN

God bless you all for your acts of kindness & expressions through cards, monetary gifts, and words of encouragement for our family.

Special thanks to Ruby Memorial Hospital, the Amvets Post #103, and the Dearth Funeral Home.

Tanya Straitiff & Family

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.