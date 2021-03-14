CARD OF THANKS
FRED (JIM) TOBIN
God bless you all for your acts of kindness & expressions through cards, monetary gifts, and words of encouragement for our family.
Special thanks to Ruby Memorial Hospital, the Amvets Post #103, and the Dearth Funeral Home.
Tanya Straitiff & Family
