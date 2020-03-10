CARD OF THANKS
The family of Mary Homa
would like to extend our thank you to the staff at Uniontown Hospital,
Mount St. Macrina rehabilitation unit, Amedysis Hospice of
Masontown, and all of our friends and neighbors who supported us during this difficult time.
We appreciate all of your thoughts and prayers,
Sincerely, The Homa, Britt and Lovett families
