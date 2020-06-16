CARD OF THANKS
The Walton family would like to take this opportunity to express our sincerest appreciation for the thoughtfulness presented to us and love we have been given during our time of bereavement for our Mother Elizabeth Arlene Walton. God bless you all for your acts of kindness and expressions of sympathy through cards, delicious meals, monetary gifts, floral arrangements and words of encouragement provided for our family.
We would like to send a special thank you to Lantz Funeral Home, Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Fairchance, PA, YWBA, Pastor Marvin Harris, Pastor Michael Mickens, Pastor Douglas Wright, Pastor Marvin Wright, Mrs. Clara Dennis and family, Mrs. Dana Thomas, Mrs. Barbara Johns and Mrs. Cathy Bryner.
MAY GOD BLESS YOU!
