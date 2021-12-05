CARD OF THANKS

ANNA ROSE NEPA

MUZIKA

The family of the late Anna Rose Nepa Muzika wishes to express their deep appreciation and

gratitude to those who offered

kindness and support during our bereavement. We thank our mother's many friends, neighbors, family, for the messages of

sympathy and comfort, the

flowers, and cards. We especially wish to acknowledge the great care, tenderness and concern shown by the staff at Beechwood Court in Uniontown.

