CARD OF THANKS
ANNA ROSE NEPA
MUZIKA
The family of the late Anna Rose Nepa Muzika wishes to express their deep appreciation and
gratitude to those who offered
kindness and support during our bereavement. We thank our mother's many friends, neighbors, family, for the messages of
sympathy and comfort, the
flowers, and cards. We especially wish to acknowledge the great care, tenderness and concern shown by the staff at Beechwood Court in Uniontown.
