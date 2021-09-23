CARD OF THANKS
We wish to extend our heartfelt thanks and appreciation for the acts of kindness, messages of
sympathy, prepared food, and all the beautiful floral offerings
received from our kind friends and neighbors during our recent bereavement in the loss of our mother, Sara. Especially we thank Rev. Father Timothy Kruthaupt, Rev. Father Marlon Pates,
St. Cecilia Church, Skirpan Funeral Home, Guy Skirpan, Michael
Bogorae, Lindsey (nurse) and
Stacey (aide), and all who offered
sympathy during the hours of our deepest sorrow. You gave us light and comfort in our bereavement.
The Family of the Late
Sara Liptak
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.