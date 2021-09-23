CARD OF THANKS

We wish to extend our heartfelt thanks and appreciation for the acts of kindness, messages of

sympathy, prepared food, and all the beautiful floral offerings

received from our kind friends and neighbors during our recent bereavement in the loss of our mother, Sara. Especially we thank Rev. Father Timothy Kruthaupt, Rev. Father Marlon Pates,

St. Cecilia Church, Skirpan Funeral Home, Guy Skirpan, Michael

Bogorae, Lindsey (nurse) and

Stacey (aide), and all who offered

sympathy during the hours of our deepest sorrow. You gave us light and comfort in our bereavement.

The Family of the Late

Sara Liptak

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.