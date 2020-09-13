CARD OF THANKS
We wish to extend our heartfelt thanks in appreciation for the acts of kindness, messages of sympathy and beautiful flower arrangements received from our kind friends & neighbors during our recent bereavement for the loss of our husband & father, Mike Vindivich. A special thank you to the staff at Magee Hospital.
The family of Mike Vindivich
