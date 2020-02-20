CARD OF THANKS

The family of
Raekwon Stevenson wish to extend our heartfelt thanks for the love and thoughtfulness shown to us during the
passing of our beloved Raekwon.
The Mt. Sinai Baptist Church,
The Youghiogheny Western Baptist Association and their Kitchen Committee,
The William R. Taylor Funeral Home and staff in Monessen for such a professional job.
All of the contributions and all of the acts of kindness will be remembered always.
Vaughn Stevenson,
Carla and Demond Michaux and Family.
