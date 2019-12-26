CHRISTMAS REMEMBRANCE FOR Dec 26, 2019 Dec 26, 2019 Updated 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHRISTMAS REMEMBRANCE FORHAYDEN FIELDWe love you, we miss you and Christmas isn't the same without you. Merry Christmas!Loved and Missed by,"Hayden's Crew", Gammy, Aunt Doll, Uncle Mike,Michael and Dad. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Online Poll Do you believe President Trump to be "profoundly immoral?" You voted: Yes, by his actions and the way he treats people No, I like his attitude and aggressiveness Unsure Vote View Results Back Recent Headlines News Sports Community Opinion Go! Entertainment Fayette judge orders children brought from Virginia for homicide trial Home for Christmas: Hanover fire chief back in United States after being detained in Thailand Chestnut Ridge woman allegedly threw boiling water at husband during argument Writing a new chapter for local libraries Honeys Helping Hand gives back by providing for those in need Local hoop tournaments include father-sons officiating trio Pro wrestling New Year's resolutions Powerade tournament brings out best in officials, too Lady Gators headline All-Area volleyball team Belle Vernon grad Steeber successful player, coach and teacher Honeys Helping Hand gives back by providing for those in need Point Marion family makes life brighter for their community Give-A-Christmas campaign exceeds goal by more than $10,000 Connellsville boy giving back one magnet at a time Give-A-Christmas total exceeds goal The 2019 bottom ten list Voter registration shouldn't exclusively dictate thought The Trump tax cuts were a mammoth fraud Another Christmas card letter, you're welcome Yes, Virginia: Editor gave timeless response to girl’s question Westmoreland museum offering activities for first community days of new year New take on the classic story 'Little Women' released Christmas day Ron Kaiser works to air the truth in first book 'Herbert's War' Zellweger portrays Garland in film 'Judy' GO! List 12-26-19 Subscription Services Subscribe Pay Your Bill Delivery Issues Subscriber Rewards HS Mobile App Get News By Email Search Events Login to e-Edition Featured Business Directory Submit Letter to the Editor Classifieds Search Place Your Own Ad Public Notices Search Autos Search Homes Search Jobs Holiday Gift Guide Get A Hobby 35 W Main St, Uniontown, PA 15401 724-438-7246 Website Paula's Cookies & More 39 South Beeson Blvd, Uniontown, PA 15401 724-320-5259 Home Warehouse Inc 1389 Connellsville Rd, Uniontown, PA 15401 724-439-6330 Outdoors Ltd Inc 604 Pittsburgh Rd, Uniontown, PA 15401 724-439-2525 Website Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Tweets by @hsuniontown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.