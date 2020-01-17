CHRISTMAS REMEMBRANCE
The loss of a mother
can never be replaced.
But the love of a mother
can never be lost.
Ann Lowery
4/28/23 - 2/27/14
Friday, January 17, 2020 5:02 AM
Updated: January 17, 2020 @ 4:39 am
