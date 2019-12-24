CHRISTMAS REMEMBRANCE

CHRISTMAS REMEMBRANCE

MARGARET L. SMITH

Feb. 19, 1937 - Mar. 18, 1999

It's not the same without you here,

especially now that

Christmas is near.

We will hold back our tears remembering the

wonderful memories

you have given us over the years.

Merry Christmas Mom.

Husband Loran & Family

"2019"

