Who was killed 33 years ago today October 2nd, 1988
No matter how much time has passed, there is never a length of time to stop loving and missing your child.
He is in our hearts forever.
Mom and Dad
Sunday, October 3, 2021 4:38 AM
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: October 3, 2021 @ 4:20 am
Sunday, October 3, 2021 4:38 AM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.