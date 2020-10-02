Who was killed 32 years ago today October 2nd, 1988
We love and miss you more everyday.
But the memories in our hearts will
always stay.
We still can't believe you were
taken away,
And you are in our prayers
along the way.
You will never be forgotten and
always loved.
Mom, Dad, Candy, Michael, and nephew, Jaden Daniel
