1926 - 2022
Perhaps you sent a lovely card
Or sat quietly in a chair.
Perhaps you send a funeral spray,
If so, we saw it there.
Perhaps you spoke the kindest words, as any friend could say;
Perhaps you were not there at all,
Just thought of us that day.
Whatever you did to console our hearts, we thank you so much,
whatever the part.
The Family of Florence Cales
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.