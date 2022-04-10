Frank Congelio, along with his sons and families, wish to thank each person who showed such tremendous support, sympathy, and kindness upon learning of the passing of the late Vince Ann Congelio.
Thank you for your outpouring of love, kindness, concern, and encouragement after our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Vince Ann passed away. Thanks for all your prayers and for sharing your heartfelt memories and stories of her loving kindness. Your cards, messages, notes of love and sympathy, meals and snacks, and your donations in her memory made these last few weeks bearable. Not only did we see how much we were loved, but we got to see firsthand how much Vince Ann was loved by everyone who knew her. We wish we could thank each one of you in person. Your love has blessed us more than we can say. May each one of you be blessed with good health, a long life, and love that surrounds you each day.
Also, a huge thank you to UPMC doctors, nurses, and staff as well as the Angels on Call and Merakey staff and aides for their devotion, expertise, and compassion to Vince Ann and our family. We could not have asked for a better team to surround us.
