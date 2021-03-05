GAIL KEMP PETERSON

3-6-56
Happy Heavenly Birthday Mom
We miss you so much.
Today we will go to your grave
instead of taking you out to dinner. Our hearts are forever broken as we still silently grieve for you.
Sadly Missed By
Your children Alfredo, Robin,
Michael, Raymond and Josh
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.