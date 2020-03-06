GAIL KEMP PETERSON
Happy Heavenly Birthday Mom

As our lives go on

And we reach some of lifes

milestones

We miss you more and more.

We are still grieving quietly and our hearts are forever broken.

You are sadly missed by

your children Alfredo, Robin,

Michael, Raymond and Josh

