HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MOM AGNES (AGGIE) ALMES
Who would have celebrated her birthday today
Birthdays are a special time
to show that we still care
Remembering your smile, your voice, your touch, and the happy times we shared.
Loved and Missed By,
Suzanne, Mary Anne & Hank,
Anna Marie, Judy & Larry,
& Chuckie and Families
