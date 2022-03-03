HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MOM AGNES (AGGIE) ALMES

Who would have celebrated her birthday today

Birthdays are a special time

to show that we still care

Remembering your smile, your voice, your touch, and the happy times we shared.

Loved and Missed By,

Suzanne, Mary Anne & Hank,

Anna Marie, Judy & Larry,

& Chuckie and Families

