HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MOM AGNES (AGGIE) ALMES
Who would have celebrated her birthday today
We are sad within our memories,
lonely are our hearts today,
for the one we loved so dearly,
has forever been called away.
We think of you in silence,
no eyes can see us weep,
but many silent tears are shed,
when others are asleep.
Loved and Missed By,
Suzanne, Mary Anne & Hank,
Anna Marie, Judy & Larry,
& Chuckie and Families
