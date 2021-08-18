HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO
LORETTA GEARY
You are thought of on this special day. You are very missed.
I wish I could have said Goodbye before you left on December 9th, 2020, to be with our Heavenly
Father. I take comfort that you are back in the arms of Pappy and Grandma Rose.
We love and miss you.
Randy, Shellie
and your grandson Tristan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.