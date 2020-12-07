Happy Birthday
DARNELL
12/7/76 - 10/19/2002
We cannot send a birthday card,
Your hand we cannot touch,
But God will take our greetings,
to the one we love so much.
As we opened our eyes this
morning,
We looked to the heavens above, And whispered, "Happy Birthday" And send you all our love.
Love and Miss you Darnell,
Your Sisters: Diane, Dana, Bonnie, Tracey, and their families
