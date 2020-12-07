Happy Birthday

Happy Birthday

DARNELL

12/7/76 - 10/19/2002

We cannot send a birthday card,

Your hand we cannot touch,

But God will take our greetings,

to the one we love so much.

As we opened our eyes this

morning,

We looked to the heavens above, And whispered, "Happy Birthday" And send you all our love.

Love and Miss you Darnell,

Your Sisters: Diane, Dana, Bonnie, Tracey, and their families

