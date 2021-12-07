Happy Birthday
DARNELL
12/7/76 - 10/19/2002
Time may heal the broken hearted
Time may make the
wound less sore
But it cannot fill the longing
For the loved one gone before
Who shall say the grief is lessened
Though smiles hide the tears
Memories keep the
wound still open
With the passing of the years
Love and Miss you Darnell,
Your Sisters: Diane, Dana, Bonnie, Tracey, and their families
