Happy Birthday

Happy Birthday

DARNELL

12/7/76 - 10/19/2002

Time may heal the broken hearted

Time may make the

wound less sore

But it cannot fill the longing

For the loved one gone before

Who shall say the grief is lessened

Though smiles hide the tears

Memories keep the

wound still open

With the passing of the years

Love and Miss you Darnell,

Your Sisters: Diane, Dana, Bonnie, Tracey, and their families

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.