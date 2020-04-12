Happy Easter to our Special Granddaughter HEATHER ALLEN Apr 12, 2020 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sending all our love and wishes for a Happy Easter in Heaven.We love and miss you so very much.Wish I could send you a piece of ham pie to Heaven. Love,Grandma and Pap Pap Marraand Aunt Shelly Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Online Poll Do you think people should be taking the stay-at-home order more seriously? You voted: Yes, too many out and about No, government is overreacting Unsure Vote View Results Back Recent Headlines News Sports Community Opinion Go! Entertainment Stained glass art projects offer rays of hope on Easter Sunday Teacher parades visit students' communities during school closure Closings, cancellations, outreach due to health concerns Local students win national recognition at the Scholastic Awards Student meals New leader: Small committed to turning Brownsville football program around Video Game Bucs: Pirates, Cubs split four-game series Strowman, McIntyre join select company H-S Sportlight April 12 Sports shorts Greene County churches connect with members virtually Local businessman sparks ‘Masks for Greene County’ project Uniontown schools begin remote instruction Uniontown Area School District approves bond refinancing H-S poll results: Respondents split on federal response to COVID-19 Patience, perseverance and the coronavirus Easter means it’s going to be okay Let's honor our essential workers The positives and negatives of being stuck at home Post office committed to delivery during pandemic Museums, galleries get creative during COVID-19 crisis GO! Charts 04-09-20 GO! List 04-09-20 GO! Bookshelf: Local author shares stories of success, failure New to stream: Record-setting foreign film ‘Parasite’ comes to Hulu Subscription Services Subscribe Pay Your Bill Delivery Issues Subscriber Rewards HS Mobile App Get News By Email Search Events Login to e-Edition Featured Business Directory Submit Letter to the Editor Classifieds Search Place Your Own Ad Public Notices Search Autos Search Homes Search Jobs Home Buyers Guide Bakers Waterproofing 570 Carlton Drive, Bentleyville, PA 15314 866-902-8065 Website Chuck Seighman State Farm Insurance 1219 National Pike Rte. 40, Hopwood, PA 15445 724-437-1591 Website Laurel Highlands Insurance Group LLC 459 Connellsville St, Uniontown, PA 15401 724-437-2371 Website Bill's Wood Stoves 1188 National Pike, Hopwood, PA 15445 724-438-1510 Website Russ Blaho Allstate Insurance 66 Lebanon Ave, Uniontown, PA 15401 724-439-9700 Website Medved Moving and Storage Co. 1188 National Pike, Hopwood, PA 15445 724-438-2213 Website Safeway Pest Control 201 Brown Blvd, Uniontown, PA 15401 724-439-1408 Website Charleroi Home Warehouse 7 McKean Ave, Charleroi, PA 15022 724-483-8111 Website Rigidply Rafters Inc 1283 Joni Miller Rd, Oakland, MD 21550 301-334-3977 Website Frick Tri-County Federal Credit Union 235 Pittsburgh St, Uniontown, PA 15401 724-438-5123 Website Home Warehouse Inc 1389 Connellsville Rd, Uniontown, PA 15401 724-439-6330 Chesler's Fine Furniture 601 Pittsburgh Rd, Uniontown, PA 15401 724-438-0661 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Tweets by @hsuniontown
