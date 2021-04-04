Our credit union is member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution. Our purpose is to improve the financial strength and stability of our members by educating them and offering them opportunities to achieve their financial goals. We will seek to maintain long-term financial safety at the…
Why Choose Home Warehouse?
Before you go to the big box store, come see us for better service, better prices, and our knowledgeable sales staff. Home Warehouse has access to hundreds of brands and products to customize your home. Need a contractor for your project? We will recommend a trus…
One of the things I like best about working with Allstate is the variety of products and services I can offer my customers. More than insurance, I can offer a variety of products to address their financial concerns - such as saving for a child's education or retirement. rnI can help you unde…
Chesler's Fine Furniture located at Route 51, Next to Fayette Plaza, Uniontown
Furniture - Bedding - Accessories
Complete Home Furnishings * Delivery * Layaway * Most Major Companies
Best Service in the Tri-County Area
Hranec Mechanical Contractors manufacturing shops are located in Uniontown Pennsylvania just south of Pittsburgh Pa. with our satellite office located in Morgantown W.V.
DEPARTMENTS
Construction
Manufacturing
Fabrication Shop
SERVICES
H.V.A.C./Plumbing
Mechanical/Plumbing
Custom Duc…
Residential Services
Curbside Trash Service
95 Gallon Toters
Toters are available through the initial contract or may be added at any time. Toters are equipped with lids, wheels and an easy to grab handle. Toters are easily moved and keep all of your waste contained.
6 cubic yard & 8 …
Laurel Highlands Insurance Group is a premier Multi Line Insurance Agency dedicated to providing Fayette and surrounding County residents with Erie Insurance for Auto, Home, Business, and Life insurance. We are here to provide service that is "near perfect as humanly possible to every client…
Medved Moving and Storage Co.
Residential - Commercial - Industrial - Fine Arts - Pianos
Medved Moving and Storage is a full-service business providing quality moving and storage services to customers in Fayette County and the surrounding area. Since 1975, we have been providi…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.