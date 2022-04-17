HAPPY EASTER
all deceased of Mehalik,
Revak, Crapp, Brownfield and Pasquale families.
Every Holiday is never the same when we can't speak your name...but our memories are all the same. You made everyday special but Holidays were the best...
We know you are enjoying Easter in Heaven with God, all friends & family that are with you there.
So blessed to have had you all,
the good memories help us all.
Love Paulette and family
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.