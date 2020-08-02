Happy Heavenly Birthday
VIRGINIA ANN CHERRY
If roses grow in Heaven Lord, please pick a bunch for me
Place them in my Mother's arms, and tell her they're from me.
Tell her that I love her and miss her, and when she turns to smile
Place a kiss upon her cheek,
and hold her for awhile.
Because remembering her is easy, we do it every day
But there's an ache within our hearts,that will never go away.
We Love You and Miss You!
The Family of Virginia Cherry
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.