HAPPY HEAVENLY BIRTHDAY

HAPPY HEAVENLY BIRTHDAY

DARNELL HEATH POOLE

1976-2002

Remembering you is easy,

We do it everyday

But missing you is something

that will never go away.

Today is your birthday

and we just have to say

"We love you, Darnell"

more than words can say.

Love, Family.

