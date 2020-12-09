HAPPY HEAVENLY BIRTHDAY
DARNELL HEATH POOLE
1976-2002
Remembering you is easy,
We do it everyday
But missing you is something
that will never go away.
Today is your birthday
and we just have to say
"We love you, Darnell"
more than words can say.
Love, Family.
