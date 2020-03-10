Happy Heavenly 80th Birthday Daddy
THOMAS RITZ
Today would have been such a special day to celebrate you Daddy, but it just brings sadness and sorrow.
We miss you more as time passes.
We will celebrate you in remembering our lifetime of cherished memories and grateful for the time we had with you.
Your absence from our lives is an
endless heartache.
You will always be our hero.
We love you and miss you so much.
Cindy, Jamie, Thomas,
Tracy and Timmy
