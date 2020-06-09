HAPPY HEAVENLY Jun 9, 2020 14 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HAPPY HEAVENLY45th BIRTHDAYKELLI RAE THOMAS Love, Dad, Stepmom,Brother and Sister Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Online Poll Do you plan on dining in at a restaurant any time soon? You voted: Yes No Unsure Vote View Results Back Recent Headlines News Sports Community Opinion Go! Entertainment Man charged with punching Connellsville police officer Man charged with raping boy in Bullskin Township New probable COVID-19 case reported in Greene County Volunteer firefighter charged with sexually assaulting 2 young children in Smock Fatal crash on Route 40 bypass leaves one dead H-S Sportlight June 9 Sports shorts Rohanna pleased with play in Colorado Uniontown selects Maher, Maust as Spring Scholar-Athletes H-S Sportlight June 8 Cal U releases spring 2020 dean's list Uniontown holds commencement exercises Turkeyfoot graduates class of 2020 Geibel Catholic to hold commencement Have peace of mind about home while on vacation Are Democrats smart enough to take yes for an answer? Communist China, socialist-Democrats to blame for Wuhan virus Honest, heartfelt change is needed Cheers & Jeers It’s time to rethink the state-run liquor system Local filmmaker discusses art and entertainment in a COVID-19 world Review: Pop star Gaga is back, but where’s the art or spark? GO! List 6-4-20 Touchstone Center for Crafts cancels season, reaches audience with virtual tours Review: 'Sunny Days' tells of beginnings of 'Sesame Street' Subscription Services Subscribe Pay Your Bill Delivery Issues Subscriber Rewards HS Mobile App Get News By Email Search Events Login to e-Edition Featured Business Directory Submit Letter to the Editor Classifieds Search Place Your Own Ad Public Notices Search Autos Search Homes Search Jobs Home Buyers Guide Bakers Waterproofing 570 Carlton Drive, Bentleyville, PA 15314 866-902-8065 Website Chuck Seighman State Farm Insurance 1219 National Pike Rte. 40, Hopwood, PA 15445 724-437-1591 Website Laurel Highlands Insurance Group LLC 459 Connellsville St, Uniontown, PA 15401 724-437-2371 Website Bill's Wood Stoves 1188 National Pike, Hopwood, PA 15445 724-438-1510 Website Russ Blaho Allstate Insurance 66 Lebanon Ave, Uniontown, PA 15401 724-439-9700 Website Medved Moving and Storage Co. 1188 National Pike, Hopwood, PA 15445 724-438-2213 Website Safeway Pest Control 201 Brown Blvd, Uniontown, PA 15401 724-439-1408 Website Frick Tri-County Federal Credit Union 235 Pittsburgh St, Uniontown, PA 15401 724-438-5123 Website Chesler's Fine Furniture 601 Pittsburgh Rd, Uniontown, PA 15401 724-438-0661 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Tweets by @hsuniontown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.