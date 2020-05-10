HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY
IN MEMORY OF
HORTENSE R. MCLEE
Mother's Day a special day
A day to thank a special Mom
For all she has done,
For listening and understanding,
For loving and for giving,
For always having time to laugh and share.
Mother's Day
A Special Day
A day to say
We love you and miss you,
Your Children & Grandchildren
