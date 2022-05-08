IN HONOR OF AND MEMORY OF ALL MOTHERS
ESPECIALLY THE FAMILY AND FRIENDS OF
REVAK, MEHALIK, CRAPP,
BROWNFIELD & PASQUALE FAMILIES
To the world you are our Mothers, to me you are the world.
Love, Paulette and Family
Sunday, May 8, 2022 6:54 AM
