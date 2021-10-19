IN LOVING MEMORY DARNELL POOLE

12/7/76 - 10/19/2002
CINDY POOLE
09/21/55 - 10/23/2017
Time slips by and life goes on,
But from our hearts you're
never gone.
We think about you always,
We talk about you too,
We have so many memories,
but we wish we still had you.
Love and Miss You Both,
Mom, Your Sisters: Diane, Dana, Bonnie, Tracey, and their families
