IN LOVING MEMORY OF AGNES (AGGIE) ALMES

IN LOVING MEMORY OF AGNES (AGGIE) ALMES

Who passed away

9 years ago September 26th

We are sad within our memories.

Lonely are our hearts today.

For the one we love so dearly,

Has forever been called away.

We think of you in silence,

No eyes can see us weep,

But many silent tears are shed,

When others are asleep.

We love and miss you.

Loved and Missed By,

Suzanne, Mary Anne & Hank,

Anna Marie, Judy & Larry & Chuck and Families

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.