When tomorrow starts without me,
please try to understand
that an angel came and
called my name
and took me by the hand.
The angel said my place was ready
in Heaven far above
and that I'd have to leave behind
all those I dearly love.
But when I walked through Heaven's Gates,
I felt so much at home,
for God looked down, smiled at me, and told me, "Welcome home."
So when tomorrow starts without me, don't think we're far apart,
for every time you think of me,
I'm right there in your heart.
Sadly missed and deeply loved.
Love, Your Family
