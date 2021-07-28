IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY BELOVED HUSBAND ON YOUR BIRTHDAY
TIMOTHY S. BREAKIRON SR.
The days go by without you
and each one is the same,
my mind is filled with thoughts of you, In tears I call your name.
They say that times a healer and that life has to go on,
but my life will never be the same now the one I loved is gone.
I am lost without you.
I will love you forever.
I miss you so much, your wife Lorre
Memorial service for Tim will be held at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Dunbar on August 7th at noon.
