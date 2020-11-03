IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY FATHER
HARRY W. HENNING
Who passed away Nov 3, 1989
Softly the leaves of memory fall. Gently I gather, treasure them all, some may forget now that you are gone. I will remember no matter how long.
Always Remembered By
A Daughter
