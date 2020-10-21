IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY GRANDSON
JEREMY R. TOMASEK
22 years have gone by since you left us. We will always miss & love you. Please tell all our loved ones we miss them.
You sleep my little man, until we meet again.
Grandmother Manches
Wednesday, October 21, 2020 5:11 AM
