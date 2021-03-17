IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY MOTHER
ELEANOR C. HENNING
As time unfolds another year, memories keep you ever near. Silent thoughts of time together, hold memories that will
last forever.
Missing You Always, a Daughter
Wednesday, March 17, 2021
